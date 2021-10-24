Polar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,824.00 (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Polar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polar has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polar has a market capitalization of $318,223.57 and $4,824.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00069405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,803.98 or 1.00121313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.57 or 0.06679654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.