Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.58 on Top Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00069405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,803.98 or 1.00121313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.57 or 0.06679654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00021603 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TREATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.