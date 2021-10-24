Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 731,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

