ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.12 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $683,407.51 and approximately $1,025.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011226 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001353 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004235 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

