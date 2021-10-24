The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post $18.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.82 billion and the highest is $19.89 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $68.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. 7,845,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.59.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.