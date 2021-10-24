The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post $8.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.74 billion and the lowest is $8.62 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $116.71 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

