ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $250.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. ZENZO has a market cap of $574,022.48 and approximately $250.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00105222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.21 or 0.00465551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015665 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034304 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

