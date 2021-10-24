Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

NYSE MA traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $358.67. 2,773,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,377. The company has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.89. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,661 shares of company stock valued at $209,709,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.