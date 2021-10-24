Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $8.71 on Friday, hitting $227.83. 384,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

