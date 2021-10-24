Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 782,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

