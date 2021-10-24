Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 782,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.