$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $17.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.51. The stock had a trading volume of 118,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,875. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

