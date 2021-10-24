Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post $121.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.29 million to $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,629. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $37,363,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.