Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,040.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $39,040.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.43 or 0.00005636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001627 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,638,439 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

