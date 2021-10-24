Critical Survey: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) vs. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.13 $44.67 million $2.52 12.08 Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.27 $80.41 million $2.83 20.23

Westamerica Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Alerus Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

