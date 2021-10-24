BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.94. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,740,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 1,614,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,115. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.