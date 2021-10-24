$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.22. 417,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,480. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

