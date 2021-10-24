Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on GO shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.32. 834,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,399. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

