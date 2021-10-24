$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $980.80 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $806.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 256,914 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.25. 863,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,682. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.