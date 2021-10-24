Mysterium (MYST) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and $177,495.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00202802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

