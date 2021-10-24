Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) PT at C$61.44

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Emera stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.89. 1,026,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The firm has a market cap of C$15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

