SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $188.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the period.

SITE stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.21. The stock had a trading volume of 204,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

