Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $10.70

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock remained flat at $$9.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 780,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 268.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.