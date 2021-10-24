TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUIFY. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TUIFY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 47,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,983. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 83.72% and a negative return on equity of 487.53%. The business had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

