Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $10.70

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Paramount Group stock remained flat at $$9.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 780,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 538.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

