8PAY Reaches Market Cap of $654,333.04 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $654,333.04 and $399,332.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.11 or 1.00027259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.42 or 0.06654712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021481 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

