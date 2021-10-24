Savix Price Tops $4.07 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Savix has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00006684 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $253,242.62 and $6,151.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00203424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 125,929 coins and its circulating supply is 62,171 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

