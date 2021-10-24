Innova Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Innova has a market cap of $280,564.27 and approximately $107.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.