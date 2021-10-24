Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

BOWFF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

