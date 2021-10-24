RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Capitalization Reaches $212.21 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $212.21 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.11 or 1.00027259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.42 or 0.06654712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021481 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,993,341 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

