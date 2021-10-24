Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 30,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56.

Shares of SPB stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$13.93. 198,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.33 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.18%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

