FidexToken (FEX) Price Hits $0.0000

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. FidexToken has a total market capitalization of $88,399.82 and $13.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidexToken has traded 98.2% lower against the US dollar. One FidexToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00203467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FidexToken Coin Profile

FidexToken (CRYPTO:FEX) is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

Buying and Selling FidexToken

