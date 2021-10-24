Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.04 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. Strike has a total market cap of $166.04 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $55.35 or 0.00090785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.22 or 0.99973980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.15 or 0.06650937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

