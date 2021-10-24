YIELD App Market Capitalization Tops $52.95 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and approximately $870,549.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00203467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 129,728,852 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

