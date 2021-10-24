PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $767,746.14 and approximately $105.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,885,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

