Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SQSP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

