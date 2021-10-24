Zacks: Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.61. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,416. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

