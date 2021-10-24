Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNLIF shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

