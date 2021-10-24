Sun (New) One Day Volume Reaches $106.12 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $166.12 million and $106.12 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069812 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

