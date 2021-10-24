Streamr Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $106.73 million and $16.60 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00203467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

