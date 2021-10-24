Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.84. The company had a trading volume of 854,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,096. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.89 billion and a PE ratio of -99.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.88.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.2788911 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

