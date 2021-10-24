$702.55 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $702.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $585.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million.

Capital One Financial reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 511,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,948. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MRC Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,452 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

