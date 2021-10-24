Swarm 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,193.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Swarm has a market cap of $2.69 million and $11,193.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00203467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.