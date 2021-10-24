Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. 159,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,369. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,534,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.