-$0.30 EPS Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $43,811,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $17,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 935,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

APPH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 1,296,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,776. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

