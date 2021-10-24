Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of FVRR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 417,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.38. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 68.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

