Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $358.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.49 million to $359.40 million. SLM reported sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 2,504,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,718. SLM has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

