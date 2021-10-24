OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Achieves $2.47 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $122,471.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.10 or 0.99661065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.68 or 0.06611575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021355 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

