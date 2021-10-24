xSuter Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One xSuter coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.36 or 0.00254101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSuter has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $186,927.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSuter has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.10 or 0.99661065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.68 or 0.06611575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021355 BTC.

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

