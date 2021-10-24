$0.64 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The GEO Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in The GEO Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,811. The stock has a market cap of $996.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

