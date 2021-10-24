Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,776. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

